MRN's Pete Pistone unveils this week's Power Rankings following the Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. (Photo: Getty Images)

2017 Driver Ratings

Martin Truex Jr. remains on top of this week's Power Rankings.

1. Martin Truex Jr.: Started from the pole, won a stage and led a race-high 137 laps. Another dominating day for Truex until the final segment of the race, when he lost track position after pitting and settled for third place.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 112.6

Points Standing: 1st

Previous Ranking: 1st

2. Kyle Larson: Two weeks in a row Larson nearly pulled off the worst-to-first trick only to come up one position short. His post-qualifying inspection failure forced him to start 39th Sunday but by race's end, he was challenging Denny Hamlin hard for the checkered flag.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 106.2

Points Standing: 2nd

Previous Ranking: 2nd

3. Kyle Busch: Two speeding penalties on pit road ended any hope Busch had of putting his first Cup Series win of the year on the board. The second one came during the final pit stop of the day and dropped Busch from contending for the lead to a 12th-place finish.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 103.1

Points Standing: 3rd

Previous Ranking: 3rd

4. Kevin Harvick: Led the way on a solid afternoon for Stewart-Haas Racing that saw all four of the team's drivers place among the first 13 finishers. Harvick delivered a fifth-place run in New Hampshire.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 101.7

Points Standing: 4th

Previous Ranking: 4th

5. Jimmie Johnson: Rebounded from an opening green-flag gaffe when he jumped the start to finish inside the top 10. Like Brad Keselowski, a welcome relief after the early exit from Kentucky the week before.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 91.2

Points Standing: 9th

Previous Ranking: 5th

6. Jamie McMurray: Maybe the most eventful part of McMurray's weekend was when he got stuck in an elevator. On track, it was a struggle for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who managed - by his 2017 standards - a disappointing 17th-place finish after starting the day fourth.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 90.1

Points Standing: 7th

Previous Ranking: 6th

7. Chase Elliott: Now that Joe Gibbs Racing has made it to Victory Lane, Elliott more than likely inherits the "When Will he win?" spotlight. An average day in Loudon for the Hendrick Motorsports driver with an 11th-place finish.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 94.7

Points Standing: 6th

Previous Ranking: 7th

8. Brad Keselowski: After his early Kentucky exit and subsequent controversy with comments he made about the Cup car, Sunday was a relatively quiet weekend for Keselowski in New Hampshire that saw the Team Penske driver deliver a top-10 finish.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 95.3

Points Standing: 8th

Previous Ranking: 9th

9. Denny Hamlin: The weight was officially lifted off the shoulders of Joe Gibbs Racing when Hamlin scored the organization's first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season. Hamlin led 54 laps and held off Kyle Larson to finally claw his way into Victory Lane.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 89.2

Points Standing: 5th

Previous Ranking: NR

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: Not a horrible run for Stenhouse at New Hampshire, which isn't one of his best tracks. Roush Fenway Racing has made some fans in recent weeks. After starting 17th, Stenhouse took the checkered flag 14th.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 76.8

Points Standing: 15th

Previous Ranking: 10th

Dropped Out: Ryan Blaney