By: Jeff Wackerlin - @JWackerlin Twitter and Instagram | MRN.com on July 25, 2017 | 9:00 A.M. EST
Matt Kenseth joins this week's top 10 after finishing fifth in the Brickyard 400 for his second consecutive top five of the season. (Photo: Getty Images)
Editor’s Note: MRN.com’s Jeff Wackerlin compiled this week’s Power Rankings as Pete Pistone is on vacation.
Despite being involved in a crash in the Brickyard 400, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch top this week’s Power Rankings as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series gets ready to head back to Pocono Raceway.
1. Martin Truex Jr.: Continues to show the way in the standings along with playoff points earned despite being involved in an accident on a restart on lap 110 with Kyle Busch as they were battling for the lead at Indy. Truex took responsibility for the wreck that ended the day for both after having the two best cars in the race up until that point. Truex led eight laps and finished second in both stages to push his series-leading stage-points total to 268. Truex now heads to Pocono Raceway, where he finished sixth in June.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 112.1
Points Standing: 1st
Previous Ranking: 1st
2. Kyle Busch: Led a race-high 87 laps up until the accident with Truex. Busch, who has won the last three stages going back to New Hampshire, has now gone a full year without visiting Victory Lane but has been strong when it comes to laps led. He's combined to lead 294 laps in the last three races and his Indy total pushed him over 1,000 laps led this season (1,040). Speaking of laps led, Busch now heads to Pocono Raceway where he was out front for 100 circuits in June.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 104.1
Points Standing: 4th
Previous Ranking: 3rd
3. Kyle Larson: Saw his streak of back-to-back runner-up finishes come to an end when he was sidelined in a crash on Lap 154 in the Brickyard 400. Larson qualified 25th but finished eighth in the first stage to score stage points for the third consecutive time since New Hampshire. Larson has three stage wins, with his last coming in Stage 2 at Pocono, the site of this weekend's race.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 104.6
Points Standing: 2nd
Previous Ranking: 2nd
4. Kevin Harvick: Posted the best average running position (5.8) and scored points in both stages en route to a sixth-place finish in the Brickyard 400. Harvick is the only driver that has finished in the top 10 in the last three races going back to Kentucky. Harvick will be looking to extend that streak this weekend at Pocono Raceway, where he finished second to Ryan Blaney in June.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 102.1
Points Standing: 3rd
Previous Ranking: 4th
5. Brad Keselowski: Was in contention to give Roger Penske his first Brickyard 400 win but was forced to settle for second - his second consecutive top 10 of the season. After his team made his car better throughout the day, Keselowski led 23 laps to push his season total to 461. Keselowski is the only driver that has finished in the top five in each of the last four races at Pocono Raceway, site of the next race.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 95.4
Points Standing: 6th
Previous Ranking: 8th
6. Jimmie Johnson: Continued his good run in qualifying as of late - with third consecutive top-10 start - but was forced to start at the rear of the field after the team changed a rear gear. Johnson quickly made his way through the field to finish ninth in Stage 1. In the end he was in contention for a fifth Brickyard win up until he got loose in Turn 3 in a three-wide move and hit the wall on Lap 158. Johnson's car was smoking prior to the incident and he wasn't sure if it was oil or an aero situation. Johnson, who is still tied with Martin Truex Jr. for most race wins this season, hopes this time around at Pocono Raceway will be much better after a hard crash in Turn 1 took him out of the race in June.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 90.6
Points Standing: 10th
Previous Ranking: 5th
7. Jamie McMurray: Had a good car and posted a 10.0 average running position, but his team struggled in the pits and he wound up 15th in the Brickyard 400. McMurray, who was also involved in a multi-car incident on lap 151, remains the second highest driver in points without a win. Like Jimmie Johnson, McMurray is hoping this weekend's trip to Pocono Raceway goes much better than June when he was also taken out of the race after a hard crash in Turn 1.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 90.5
Points Standing: 7th
Previous Ranking: 6th
8. Matt Kenseth: Since making the announcement that he won't be at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018, Kenseth has posted the best average finish (4.5) among all drivers in the last two races. Kenseth posted the second best average running position (6.6) and the most laps in the top 15 (166) en route to a fifth-place finish in the Brickyard 400. Before his streak of two consecutive top fives, Pocono Raceway was the site of his last top 10 when he finished 10th in June.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 87.9
Points Standing: 9th
Previous Ranking: NR
9. Denny Hamlin: Had his bid for two consecutive wins on the season come to an end after an eventful Brickyard 400. Hamlin battled back from nose damage on his Toyota from contact on pit road to find himself in the top five on the final restart. But Hamlin was involved in the last of a race record 14th cautions that ended the race and his day in 17th. Hamlin does have the best average finish (8.8) in the last nine races this summer that includes a 12th-place finish at Pocono Raceway in June.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 88.8
Points Standing: 5th
Previous Ranking: 9th
10. Daniel Suarez: Tied for the most green flag passes (65) on his way to a seventh-place finish in the Brickyard 400. Suarez has now finished in the top 10 in two straight races, marking the second time in his young Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career that he's accomplished the feat. He will look to continue the momentum by improving on his 15th-place finish at Pocono Raceway from June.
Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 68.4
Points Standing: 18th
Previous Ranking: NR
Dropped Out: Chase Elliott and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
