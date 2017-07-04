Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joins this week's top 10 after posting his second win of the season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Driver Ratings

It wasn't a great Daytona but Kyle Larson climbed back on top of this week's Power Rankings.

1. Kyle Larson: He couldn't translate his current winning ways in sprint car racing to the Cup program in Daytona. Add Larson's name to the list of casualties in the garage eliminated in a multi-car crash, his coming on lap 153.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 105.8

Points Standing: 1st

Previous Ranking: 2nd

2. Martin Truex Jr.: The bitter taste of losing an engine the week before at Sonoma wasn't erased in Daytona where Truex Jr. left the race in the early going when he was yet another of the many drivers KO'd from the race in an accident.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 109.1

Points Standing: 2nd

Previous Ranking: 1st

3. Kevin Harvick: Lap 105 proved to be the end of Harvick's night when he got swept up in an accident after a tire went down that took him out of the race and started his Fourth of July holiday weekend much earlier than he would have liked.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 100.6

Points Standing: 4th

Previous Ranking: 2nd

4. Jimmie Johnson: Well at least you can say Johnson was consistent at Daytona on Saturday night. He started 12th and finished in the same position on a night that was overall pretty quiet for the seven-time champion.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 92.3

Points Standing: 7th

Previous Ranking: 4th

5. Kyle Busch: Things continue to go poorly for Busch who started middle of the pack and finished there Saturday night in Daytona. He crossed the finish line in 20th place and is still somehow winless in 2017.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 100.9

Points Standing: 3rd

Previous Ranking: 5th

6. Brad Keselowski: Tough night for Team Penske with Joey Logano crashing early and teammate Keselowski suffering a similar fate on lap 113, ending any hopes of winning with a very fast and competitive race car.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 98.2

Points Standing: 5th

Previous Ranking: 6th

7. Jamie McMurray: Still searching his first win of the season but McMurray was right in the mix as he usually is on plate tracks and Saturday night was no different. He could not mount a charge to challenge for the lead and eventually took the checkered flag 14th.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 89.8

Points Standing: 8th

Previous Ranking: 8th

8. Chase Elliott: Started outside the front row but that was really the highlight of Elliott's night who experienced many challenges during the course of the Daytona race to end up a lap down to the leaders with a 22nd-place finish.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 94.3

Points Standing: 6th

Previous Ranking: 7th

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: The new restrictor-plate racing king was at it again Saturday night in Daytona. Stenhouse Jr. followed his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega earlier this season with another stellar drive to Victory Lane in the Coke Zero 400.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 77.2

Points Standing: 16th

Previous Ranking: NR

10. Ryan Blaney: Qualified inside the top 10 and like the Daytona 500, Blaney had the Wood Brothers Ford in contention Saturday night. But he was one of the many drivers to have their day end in an accident with Blaney's exit coming on lap 154.

Season-to-Date Driver Rating: 90.0

Points Standing: 13th

Previous Ranking: 9th

Dropped Out: Denny Hamlin