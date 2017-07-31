MRN's Pete Pistone sorts out the winners and losers from the weekend at Pocono Raceway. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

Winners and losers from the weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch

The drought is over for Busch after getting his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, ending a 36-race winless streak. Busch has led 511 laps from the June Pocono race to Sunday’s Overton’s 400 and is squarely in the discussion for this year’s championship.

Kevin Harvick

Two second-place finishes at Pocono this year for Harvick, who has now notched four runner-up performances over the course of his career at the 2.5-mile track. Harvick has enjoyed a pretty solid summer stretch as the regular season winds down.

Clint Bowyer

He won a stage and was near the front of the field for much of Sunday’s race. He might still need to win in order to make the playoffs, but Bowyer has the performance in recent weeks that could make such an accomplishment possible.

Daniel Suarez

Quietly putting together one of the best rookie campaigns in recent memory. Suarez was in the top 10 again Sunday at Pocono and remains in the conversation for both Rookie of the Year and a potential playoff berth.

Ryan Preece

Saturday’s Xfinity Series winner at Iowa Speedway was the quintessential short-track driver underdog story. Preece scaled back his efforts this year to run a limited program with Joe Gibbs Racing and it paid dividends with one of the season’s most popular wins.

Joey Logano

The reality of Logano missing the playoffs is becoming more possible with each passing week. A myriad of problems in Pocono - including speeding and other penalties on pit road - have the No. 22 team fighting for his playoff life in the final five races of the regular season.

Jimmie Johnson

No playoff worries for Johnson, who has three victories so far this year. But it’s been a summer of early exits and accidents for Johnson, who experienced another bad day Sunday at Pocono.

Kyle Larson

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver lost sponsor Target to start the weekend and then a driveshaft in Sunday’s race to end his day. Larson has fallen 85 points behind Martin Truex Jr. in the regular-season standings.

Aric Almirola

He was caught in the multi-car incident at the start of the race and Almirola’s day was over before it began. He’ll need a miracle to make the playoffs as Almirola also tries to figure out what his 2018 plan might be.

Iowa Attendance

A decent crowd showed up for Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway, but it was by no means close to full grandstands. Once again, fans that want more short-track stand-alone races without any Cup drivers participating failed to support their demands.

The opinions expressed here are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Motor Racing Network.