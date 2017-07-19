Knowing when a young driver, the likes of William Byron and others, should be elevated to the Monster Energy Series remains an inexact science. (Photo: Getty Images)

There is no question that a youth movement is going on across NASCAR. Every one of the sport’s top tiers is populated with young talent with even more at lower racing levels waiting for their chance to move up the ladder.

As more veteran drivers step away or, in some cases, are forced out by the business ramifications of the sport - namely sponsorship, young drivers continue to bubble up to the top.

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney are the current quintet making headlines with their Cup Series progress and accomplishments. All proved themselves in other forms of racing before getting the opportunity to move up.

But when is a driver ready for their proverbial NASCAR close-up? The answer is that there is no blanket answer.

Of course, the cautionary tale of taking a driver to the Cup Series before he was ready continues to be Joey Logano, who was thrust into Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 ride when Tony Stewart announced his intentions to join Gene Haas in their own race team. Logano stumbled – badly – in the transition and it wasn’t long before many wondered whether the career of the kid known as "Sliced Bread" would be toast.

In time, Logano grew into the role. He has evolved into one of NASCAR’s top drivers and championship contenders.

There was similar concern around Kyle Larson when Chip Ganassi and Felix Sabates tabbed him to fill the seat vacated by Juan Pablo Montoya when he returned to open-wheel racing. At the time, Larson was seen by some as a raw talent who still needed seasoning before jumping to the Cup level.

Although he had some success in his rookie year, Larson’s performance leveled out and it wasn’t until this year that he busted out as one of the sport’s premier drivers. Much of that success has to include the improvement of Chip Ganassi Racing equipment, but Larson is now considered in the upper echelon of the sport.

Rick Hendrick appears to be the next team owner who will have to make the decision of elevating young talent. He has a lucrative open seat in 2018 with the departure of Dale Earnhardt Jr. as well as potentially a second seat in the No. 5 ride should there be a parting of ways with the under-performing Kasey Kahne.

William Byron is the driver in the spotlight for one of those potential rides. Byron excelled in the Camping World Truck Series and is doing the same in Xfinity Series racing. But he’s only 19 and despite his success in the No. 2 and 3 divisions, he's still relatively inexperienced.

But the argument can be made in today’s environment that there isn’t any benefit for a young driver to spend too much time in the Xfinity Series. There was a time when Cup and NXS had many more differences than they do today. The cars drove differently and the schedule kept both divisions apart much of the season.

While there are still technical and horsepower variances between the two cars today, many drivers feel there are many more similarities than in the past. And with 75 percent of the calendar featuring companion races between the two divisions, track experience is much greater. Finally - now that stage racing, playoff points and an elimination-style championship is used in all three of NASCAR’s top divisions, there’s an earlier opportunity to learn how to run for a title and understand those nuances before hitting the main stage.

The idea that a driver like Byron is getting thrown into the deep end of the pool going Cup racing after a year in the Xfinity Series just doesn’t hold much water.

Sure, the competition level is greater in the Cup series - as it should be. But learning on the job rather than serving too many years at the apprentice level is a much more attractive option for team owners than in the past.

