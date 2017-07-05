MRN's Pete Pistone says time has run out on the rule instituting the overtime line in NASCAR. (Photo: Getty Images)

So long, overtime line. We hardly got to know you.

In just about two years’ time, the idea of officially ending NASCAR races that go beyond their scheduled distance with a line on the backstretch appears to be headed for extinction. Hopefully by the time the 2018 season rolls around, the overtime line will join the caution clock in the ideas-that-won’t-be-missed wing of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

History will show that the overtime line was born in the fall of 2015 after a bizarre ending at Talladega Superspeedway. But because NASCAR ruled that a restart didn’t count because the field had not officially taken the green flag as an incident broke out, things were racked up again. The ensuing restart saw Kevin Harvick and Trevor Bayne make contact in the day’s final green-white-checkered finish, thus ending the race.

It left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, including both drivers and fans.

So drivers invented the overtime line, a destination point on the backstretch of most tracks. Once the race leader crosses that line on an overtime restart, the race is deemed official should caution fly again.

Both races at Daytona International Speedway last weekend ended in overtime, with Saturday’s rain-delayed Xfinity Series race causing the most controversy. A crash broke out behind race leader William Byron. It took a few seconds for NASCAR to display the yellow flag and not before Byron crossed the overtime line to win the race.

NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer offered an assessment of the situation earlier this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s "The Morning Drive."

"We waited a second to see if the cars that were involved in the incident would roll off like you saw Saturday night and unfortunately, there were some impacts where we had to throw the caution flag and ultimately end the race," said Steve O’Donnell.

There is increasing speculation that the rule will be, at the very least, tweaked and most likely amended significantly by the start of next season. O’Donnell elaborated when he guested on an NBC Sports podcast and said the idea of the line on the backstretch away from fans in the main grandstands may play the biggest role in a change.

"All those things - if you take the time, put them up on a board and ask, 'What are the positives to this?' there are not a ton of them," O’Donnell said of the current rule. "If we get it back to the start-finish line and make sure the fans at least get that one full lap, that’s a direction we want to go in."

Moving the end of overtime to the line that starts and should finish races makes sense. But it won’t end overtime controversy as much as it will simply change its location.

The desire to end races under green is admirable, in hopes of giving fans a satisfying ending. But it’s wrought with challenges too great and should be abolished. Races ended under caution for decades and the sport was fine. Some of the greatest moments, albeit somewhat anti-climactic, ended in that fashion including Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Daytona 500 win. I was there and don’t remember much, if any, outrage over the ending.

Some fans have likened my desire to end overtime and finish races under caution to an NFL, NBA or Major League Baseball game ending in a tie. My argument is that even finishing under caution provides a winner. There are no ties in auto racing. And sometimes, it’s OK if racing is not like "stick-and-ball" sports, a uniqueness that once defined motor sports.

Races should have an advertised distance with a green flag to start and a checkered flag to finish when said destination is reached, no matter under green- or caution-flag conditions.

It’s time for overtime to be over in NASCAR.

