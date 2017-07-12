With eight races left in the regular season, can one of these drivers score a win to make the playoffs? (Photo: Getty Images)

A berth in the playoffs is quickly becoming a dream for several top drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.



There are now just eight races left in the regular season and ten drivers have clinched in a berth in the playoffs by winning. Six spots remain in this year’s field but unless these drivers can throw a “Hail Mary” over the next several weeks, their championship hopes have all but evaporated in 2017:



Dale Earnhardt Jr.

It appears impossible for Earnhardt Jr. to make the playoffs without winning a race. He’s 21st in the point standings and buried back far enough behind the current playoff grid that Victory Lane is realistically his only avenue into the post-season. But it’s hard to generate much optimism for Earnhardt Jr. to accomplish that goal looking at his performance to date. His best chance at winning was two weeks ago at Daytona and with that opportunity gone, it’s going to take an enormous step forward in effort and more than likely a strategy call for Earnhardt Jr. to end his full-time NASCAR career as a playoff driver.



Kasey Kahne

While it’s clear Earnhardt Jr. will leave Hendrick Motorsports at the end of the year and head into retirement, Kahne’s return to the organization is anything but in focus. While he has another year on his deal, the rumblings around the garage area have Kahne very much in the hot seat. A win is also his only viable way to make the playoffs and stave off the rumors of a possible early exit from Hendrick. But also like Earnhardt Jr., there isn’t much to point at over the first 18 races of the year to believe Kahne’s on the doorstep of Victory Lane.



Paul Menard

Another driver who’s name is front and center in the “Silly Season” discussion is Menard, who has his two Richard Childress Racing teammates Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon already in the playoff field thanks to their victories. Menard is a former Brickyard 400 winner so his best chance might come at Indianapolis in two weeks. However it’s hard to remember a weekend all year when the No. 27 team was competitive and in the mix for victory.



Trevor Bayne

Roush Fenway Racing has already exceeded most expectations by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning two times this year. Bayne started the year off well but things have been trending downward over the last several weeks in a big way. Since finishing 10th at Kansas on Mother’s Day weekend, Bayne’s best performance has been 16th in the Coca-Cola 600. As was the case for Earnhardt Jr., Bayne’s best shot at a win came and went with Daytona.



AJ Allmendinger

The “Hail Mary” scenario fits perfectly with Allmendinger, who will have to put all his playoff eggs in the Watkins Glen basket when it rolls around on the schedule next month. Allmendinger pulled it off three years ago and will no doubt be in the mix again this year. But the pressure will be on to the highest degree for the JTG Daugherty Racing driver and it will be an interesting story to follow on whether he can rise to the occasion and salvage the season.

