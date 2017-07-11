Since Dodge left the sport several years ago Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota have been the only three manufacturers in NASCAR’s top tiers. (Photo: Getty Images)

There has been speculation about a new manufacturer entering the NASCAR ranks soon. Since Dodge left the sport several years ago, Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota have been the only three manufacturers in NASCAR’s top tiers.

While the sanctioning body is always pursuing another manufacturer coming into the sport, nothing appears imminent.

“We are aggressively pursuing,’’ O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's "The Morning Drive." "We want to make sure that they come in similar to how Toyota did and it’s really changed the sport. They’ve done a tremendous job and really helped the industry.

“Those conversations are ongoing. It’s a tough process. There’s a lot to consider doing this, but that is a huge goal for the sport right now.’’

Keselowski Causes Controversy

Brad Keselowski’s pointed comments about the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car after an accident took him out of the Quaker State 400 has generated much discussion.



“It's time for the sport to design a new car that is worthy of where this sport deserves to be and the show it deserves to put on for its fans," Keselowski said after being eliminated in Saturday’s race in the crash that also involved Jimmie Johnson.



However, NASCAR’s vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell disagreed with Keselowski’s position and the manner of his comments.



“Well, my immediate reaction is that Brad Keselowski had input on this rules package," O’Donnell said on "The Morning Drive." "You know, I think he was frustrated. He had a tough night. These cars are supposed to be hard to drive. These are the best drivers in the world.



"We've got one of the best seasons we've had in a while in terms of different winners. I chalk that up as frustration and heat of the moment. It's something that we always work on, improving the racing. We are putting together what could be a future car with the industry, but that's down the road years in the making.

Hopefully, that’s heat of the moment because he's capable of getting up on the wheel and winning races."

Traction Substance at New Hampshire

The use of the VHT substance to create another racing groove was employed earlier this season at Bristol and Charlotte. This week’s trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway will see it applied again around the on-mile track.



The track confirmed the use of the PJ1 substance earlier this week to NBC Sports but not every driver is on board with the idea.



“I heard they put some of that sticky stuff down on the race track,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Periscope. “We can’t figure out exactly where they put it. The rumor is they put it in the middle groove. But if you go to New Hampshire and you look at the race track, you could ask 10 people what the middle groove is and get five different opinions on that.



“ … Everybody’s spraying this stuff everywhere, man. I don’t even know it was an incredible success anytime we’ve used it so I don’t know why everybody’s so damn spray happy.”

