Odds and ends from around NASCAR after a weekend in New Hampshire:

Start Times in Spotlight

Later start times are part of this year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and have created much discussion. While some welcome the change to an approximately 3 p.m. (ET) green flag, as was the case this past weekend at New Hampshire, others are opposed.

NASCAR President Brent Dewar addressed the idea about pushing back Cup starts and what the sanctioning body hopes to accomplish in terms of generating a larger television audience.

"It's important to interact with our audience on the West Coast," he said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s "The Morning Drive." "Our largest audience is California and 1 o’clock (ET) starts are too early for them. So we’re trying to find the right balance. You’ll see more innovation to make it a win-win for the industry and it won’t be unilateral on NASCAR’s part."

Ratcliff Won’t Return

The future of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 team became even clearer over the weekend when crew chief Jason Ratcliff told NBC Sports that he would not return in 2018. Driver Matt Kenseth will be replaced by Erik Jones, who moves over from Furniture Row Racing. With Ratcliff’s admission that he won’t be back, it’s assumed Chris Gayle would move to JGR with Jones.

While all the team’s crew members will remain, Ratcliff is unclear if he will assume a new role within the organization.

Darlington Tire Test

Darlington Raceway was scheduled to host a Goodyear Tire test on Tuesday. Drivers scheduled to participate were Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman as preparations continue for the Sept. 3 Bojangles' Southern 500.