“We have to stay together. Stay as a team. Keep pushing. If it happens, it happens. Hopefully we can get some speed enough to squeak a win out before the playoffs.” (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

Joey Logano’s playoff hopes took another blow Sunday in the Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.Logano’s Team Penske Ford began to spew smoke on lap 174, sending him to the pits and then the garage area. The team diagnosed a suspension issue and after more than thirty laps, he returned on track.He wound up finishing 37th in the race and with only seven races remaining in the regular season, Logano remains outside the playoff grid. His Richmond win was found to be encumbered when NASCAR found an illegal rear end issue with his car.Now Logano may face the wrath of NASCAR even more after the New Hampshire outing. Officials confiscated a suspension part from his car, which will be reviewed and evaluated at the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.“We have to go back to work and make sure our cars stay together and we have to get faster,” Logano said. “All three of our cars were a little off today. I guess Brad is probably the best driver at this race track and I try to learn from him and he was struggling out there with me. It was a humbling day. This race team knows how to do this. All of Team Penske knows how to win races and make cars fast. They do it in a bunch of different series and have been doing it over here for years.“We have to stay together. Stay as a team. Keep pushing. If it happens, it happens. Hopefully we can get some speed enough to squeak a win out before the playoffs and get our 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford into the playoffs.”