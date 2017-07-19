Motor Racing Network - "The Voice of NASCAR" will provide exclusive radio coverage of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late-model race from Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 23.

Share:

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Motor Racing Network - "The Voice of NASCAR" will provide exclusive radio coverage of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late-model race from Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 23.

It'll be the first event run under the track's new LED lighting system and is NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious late-model race.

"This race is already big, both for our fans and drivers, but adding MRN to the mix takes it to the next level," said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. "They’re a first-class organization and I know the broadcast will be something that will add to the fan experience at the track while also allowing those who want to follow along but can’t be here to be part of the action."

The race, expected to draw more than 80 of the top NASCAR late-model competitors from around the Southeast, pays $25,000 to win. The MRN broadcast will air on a select number of affiliates nationwide, and also will be streamed live at www.MRN.com and on the MRN App.

"When Clay reached out to me about the possibility of broadcasting the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, I was honored," said Motor Racing Network President and Executive Producer David Hyatt. "We're known for broadcasting the top three NASCAR touring series, but MRN is involved at every level of racing through programming and live broadcasts.

"To add NASCAR’s biggest late-model stock-car race to our schedule is natural and we’re looking forward to bringing this to a nationwide audience."

The MRN broadcast from the historic Virginia half-mile will be anchored by Mike Bagley and Alex Hayden with Buddy Long trackside and Glen Jarrett on pit road.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 1-877-RACETIX ... 722-3849 ... or visiting www.martinsvillespeedway.com.