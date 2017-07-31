Truex Jr. finished third at Pocono. (Photo: Getty Images)

Martin Truex Jr. pulled further ahead in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings after Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Truex Jr. finished third on Sunday behind race winner Kyle Busch and second place Kevin Harvick. That run, coupled with Kyle Larson leaving the race with a broken driveshaft, has Truex Jr. on top of the series standings by 85 with only five races remaining in the regular season.

There’s a playoff bonus of 15 points in the balance that will be awarded to the driver on top the standings at the end of the regular season, an amount added to Truex Jr.’s current 29 playoff points that could become very valuable.

“Yeah, overall, I mean, it was definitely a solid weekend,” Truex Jr. said. “ Had a good practice, two good practice sessions, qualify second, finish third. It was just a solid weekend.

“We kind of battled a little bit back and forth with the handling today of the car. We never could quite get it right. But everybody did a really good job of staying in it. We still had a shot there leading until the last pit stop.”

Larson was fast early in the race but that did not last. His drive shaft problem took him from contention and to the garage ending up in a very disappointing 33rd place finish.

“I don’t know if it was my doing or what, but I mean I didn’t change my motion up or anything like that,” Larson said. “I thought it was fairly normal from what I did and everything just shattered when I got into third gear. Yeah, a little disappointing because our Energizer Chevy was pretty good today. I thought we had a top five car for sure.”

So Truex Jr. heads to Watkins Glen next weekend hoping to extend his lead and wrap up the regular season points championship.

“We just want to remain running as strong as we have most all of this season,” he said. “If we keep that up, we’ll be in good shape.”