NASCAR returns to Pocono Raceway this weekend for a Monster Energy-Camping World Truck Series doubleheader to top the motor sports calendar that also features the Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway.

Motor Racing Network - "The Voice of NASCAR" will open its coverage from Pocono on Saturday with both Monster Energy Series practice sessions, at 9 and 11:30 a.m. (ET). Live coverage of the Overton's 150 Camping World Truck Series race will begin at 12:30 p.m. The MRN broadcast from "The Tricky Triangle" will be anchored by Kurt Becker and Steve Post.

Saturday's busy broadcast schedule will conclude with exclusive radio coverage of the U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol Xfinity Series race from Iowa Speedway, starting at 3 p.m. The MRN broadcast will be anchored by Dan Hubbard and Buddy Long.

Sunday morning, it's live coverage of Monster Energy Series qualifying at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to set the field for that day's Overton's 400. Martin Truex Jr. won the pole last year but finished 38th in the race.

The weekend concludes with live coverage of the Overton's 400. Air time is 2 p.m. Chris Buescher is the defending race winner while Ryan Blaney was victorious in this year's first trip to Pocono in early June. The MRN broadcast will be anchored by Joe Moore and Jeff Striegle with analysis from Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace.

You can hear all Motor Racing Network broadcasts from Pocono and Iowa on your local affiliate or its website. All programming also will stream live on the MRN App and at MRN.com - which will have complete coverage throughout the weekend with the latest news, results, stats, features, photos, video and post-race analysis.

Elsewhere, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series will run a combined East-West race at Iowa Speedway. The Casey's General Store 150 Presented by Vatterott College will roll on Friday night.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series settles into the Midwest for the Battle of Michigan at Hartford Speedway on Friday and the Badger 40 in Wilmot, Wis., on Saturday night.

And the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions has three days of action scheduled in New York State: Friday at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, Saturday in Middletown at Orange County Fair Speedway and Sunday in West Lebanon.

Stay with MRN.com throughout the weekend for all your racing news!