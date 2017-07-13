NHMS will host four NASCAR series this weekend. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

An action packed schedule of NASCAR racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway tops the weekend motorsports calendar that also includes the prestigious Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.



The busy schedule at NHMS will have the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, K&N Pro Series East, XFINITY Series and Monster Energy Cup Series all in action.



Friday's slate will see practice sessions for all four series along with qualifying for Cup starting at 4:30 p.m. (ET) and K&N at 7:05 p.m. (ET). The annual non-points Whelen Modified Tour All-Star Shootout will also be held on Friday afternoon.



Saturday's action at NHMS will include three races starting with the Whelen Modified Tour Eastern Propane and Oil 100 at 2 p.m. (ET). The XFINITY Series Overton’s 200 will be next starting at 4 p.m. (ET) followed by the K&N Pro Series United Site Services 70. NBCSN and PRN's race coverage of the XFINITY race will begin at 3:30 p.m. (ET).



The Monster Energy Cup Series Overton’s 301 will take center stage on Sunday at 3 p.m. (ET). NBCSN and PRN's race coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. (ET), respectively.



The Overton’s 301 is the 19th race of the Cup Series season. Matt Kenseth, who has yet to win in 2017, is the defending race winner.



For complete TV and Radio (PRN with coverage this weekend) start times for NHMS this weekend click on the schedule above.



Elsewhere, Eldora Speedway will host three nights of racing starting on Thursday night with the Jokers Wild. The best of Sprint Car racing will battle for a chance to sit atop the throne in Saturday night's Kings Royal XXXIV.

Stay with MRN.com throughout the weekend for all your racing news!