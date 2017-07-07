NASCAR's tripleheader weekend at Kentucky Speedway continues Friday and Saturday with Xfinity and Monster Energy Series races under the lights. (Photo: Kentucky Speedway)

NASCAR's tripleheader weekend at Kentucky Speedway continues Friday and Saturday with XFINITY and Monster Energy Series races to top the motorsports calendar that includes the K&N Pro Series East and sprint cars busy in the Midwest.

Action in "The Bluegrass State" opened Thursday night with Christopher Bell winning the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 Camping World Truck Series race.

Next up is Friday night's Alsco 300 in the XFINITY Series to be followed by Saturday's Monster Energy Series headliner, the Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts.

Elsewhere, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will run the Busch North Throwback 100 on Saturday at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series has two nights of action scheduled Friday and Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. And the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions will stage the Lou Blaney Memorial at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, also on Saturday.

