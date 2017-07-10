Larson came from the rear of the field twice to turn in the runner-up performance behind race winner Martin Truex Jr. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kyle Larson put on a furious charge to finish second in Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.Larson came from the rear of the field twice to turn in the runner-up performance behind race winner Martin Truex Jr. He started from the back after he was not able to make it through inspection for qualifying on Friday. After getting to the front of the field, Larson was sent back again during the race when he was penalized for speeding on pit road.But there he was contending for the win as the race finished in overtime only to settle for second behind Truex Jr.“Didn’t get to qualify, had a pit road penalty at the end of the first stage,” Larson said summing up his night. “Went from the back to the front and then we had scuffs on one run and got the balance off pretty bad, but were able to put stickers on and charge back to the front.”Larson made 90 green flag passes on Saturday night and was in position to challenge for his second win of the year when the race went into overtime. Larson pitted for fresh tires while Truex Jr. stayed out with the lead. On the restart Larson charge around several cars and was heading to the front again before a three car accident in overtime ended the race with Truex Jr. the winner.“Yeah, I don’t know what we could have done to beat him,” Larson said of Truex Jr. “He was obviously pretty fast with the lead there. It would have been fun to get to race him because I felt like I had the second best car today; and it would have been interesting to get a restart with him earlier and get to hang with him that last run there.“But, we brought the Target Chevy home second after not being able to qualify and having to start last in the race and then having my speeding penalty there. I guess I was just a little too fast leaving my stall and got a penalty. So, I’ve got to clean that stuff up. I’m mad at myself that I made that mistake. I don’t really know if it affected the outcome, but you never know.”