Brickyard Pole to Kyle Busch

July 22, 2017 | 7:19 P.M. EST

Kyle Busch
Share:
Print
Email
Share

Starting Lineup

Kyle Busch won the pole for Sunday's Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a lap of 187.301 mph.

Check back for a full report.

Related Topics:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Kyle Busch

Next MRN Broadcast

On Air Now
Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Upcoming Cup Broadcasts

View Calendar

Latest Headlines

More News

© 2017 MRN. All Rights Reserved

FacebookTwitterDiggDeliciousLinkedInGoogle BookmarksYahoo BookmarksLive (MSN)

ISC Track Sites