Brickyard Pole to Kyle Busch
July 22, 2017 | 7:19 P.M. EST
Kyle Busch won the pole for Sunday's Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a lap of 187.301 mph.
Check back for a full report.
