It's been seven weeks since Kyle Busch last visited Pocono Raceway, a short enough period of time for him to still feel the sting of a potential win that got away.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still chasing his first victory of the 2017 Monster Energy Series and hopes to finally catch it in Sunday's Overton's 400 at Pocono. That's one of only two tracks where Busch has yet to score a points-paying win in NASCAR’s top series, the other being Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"I’ve been inconsistent over the years," Busch said of his track record on "The Tricky Triangle." "But lately, we’ve been better and as well as we ran there in June, I'm optimistic."

After leading five times for a race-high 100 laps, a late caution put the No. 18 team in a tough position with the Axalta 400 hitting the homestretch. As race leader, a decision had to be made whether to come to pit road for tires. If Busch did, all behind him would likely do the opposite. The team elected to stay out while most of the rest of the field pitted. Busch could not hold off eventual winner Ryan Blaney on fresh tires and finished ninth.

While disappointing, he knows his team had the best car at Pocono that day - which wasn't the first time victory slipped away from him in northeastern Pennsylvania. Two years ago, Busch started from the pole and was leading on the final lap but ran out of gas, and teammate Matt Kenseth took the ride to the winner's circle.

The near-misses have not dulled Busch's sharp focus on success as he approaches yet another trip to Pocono.

"When you run well there, have a shot to win and run out of fuel, you still have the same mindset that you have a chance to win there just like before," he said. "And I've figured out how to drive the track so eventually, we’ll get that win."

With six races left in the regular season, Busch is well-positioned for a playoff berth despite going winless through the first five months of the campaign. He has seven stage wins and is fourth in the standings - 107 points in front of Kenseth, who holds the final provisional post-season spot. The 2015 champion remains confident that the team is on course for a strong run through the remaining months.

"We’ve led plenty of laps this year and been in position to win, but we don’t have the numbers to show for that," said Busch, who's led more than 1,000 laps this season - second only to Martin Truex Jr. "We have to try and be as mistake-free as possible and hope things fall our way - finally."

Before checking into "The Tricky Triangle," Busch will visit Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. headquarters in Hackettstown, N.J., where he'll meet with hundreds of associates - many of whom will then make the one-hour drive to Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday to cheer for Busch and his M&M’s Caramel Toyota.

Busch also is entered in Saturday's Camping World Truck Series race - joining Christopher Bell and rookie Noah Gragson as part of Kyle Busch Motorsports' three-truck lineup. Though winless at Pocono in the Cup Series, Busch was victorious in trucks two years ago and was the winning owner when William Byron drove to victory last summer.

Motor Racing Network - "The voice of NASCAR" will have exclusive radio coverage of both races from Pocono. Air time Saturday is 12:30 p.m. (ET) and Sunday's broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. - with live streaming at MRN.com and on the MRN App.