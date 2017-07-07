Kyle Busch is driving the Snickers "Rowdy" paint scheme this weekend.

Kyle Busch shoots for his third career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Kentucky Speedway in Saturday night’s Quaker State 400.



The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has 38 career series wins with a pair coming at Kentucky in 2011 and 2015. Should he make a third trip to Victory Lane at the 1.5-mile track it would be Busch’s first win of the season and bring with it a huge sigh of relief.



He has wins in all three of NASCAR’s top tiers as well as the ARCA Series in Kentucky so comes into the weekend with understandable confidence.



“I love Kentucky,” Busch said. “It was special there in 2011, when we were able to win the first Cup race there, and it stayed that way during our win there two years ago. I look forward to going back every year. It’s a pretty challenging racetrack. It used to be a place that lends itself to different kinds of setups because it was so rough.



“Fast lap times at Kentucky come from momentum. The place is so round that there’s not a ton of banking compared to some other 1.5-milers. It’s all about how round the corners are and just being able to maintain corner speed and stay on the gas.”



Kentucky hosted several forms of racing before the Cup Series finally came to the track in 2011 and Busch was able to take that inaugural checkered flag. It’s an accomplishment he’ll always cherish in his stellar career.



“I think it’s cool,” he said of his 2011 win. “You look at some of the new venues we’ve been to over the years and Jeff Gordon got to win a number of inaugural races, like the Brickyard, Fontana, and Kansas. He was always the guy who was known to figure out places the fastest, but we were able to be the ones to do that at Kentucky.



“There aren’t many opportunities these days to go to a new venue so, for us, being able to win the first race there was extra special, and we’ve really kept that going there by finishing in the top-10 in all the Cup races that have been run there.”



Busch will have his regular crew chief Adam Stevens back this week after serving a four race suspension for a loose wheel penalty at Dover last month. He hopes having his team back at full strength will get things headed in the right direction to finally put a notch in the win column.

But Busch also understands even with his past success at the track, winning at Kentucky is still a challenge at the track that was repaved and reconfigured only a year ago and a fresh layer of asphalt for 2017.

“I think the biggest thing we saw last year is that the groove goes from being so wide coming out of turn four and down the front straightaway, it kind of narrows up getting into turn one and the racetrack width narrows up, not to mention the groove is probably only one car wide,” Busch explained. “Then, on the other end getting into turn three, the track kind of widens out down there and you have plenty of room, but again it narrows down and there’s only one groove.



“We tried our best to get it rubbered in during the test. It seemed, in turns one and two, the rubber laid down well but it was more of a challenge in turns three and four. We’ll see how it is this weekend.”



