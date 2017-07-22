“Certainly we’ve been really good here the last couple years and being able to score the wins in the Brickyard 400 has been extra special." (Photo: Getty Images)

Kyle Busch is trying to do something no other NASCAR driver has done this weekend.



If Busch can win Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, not only would it be his first win of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It would be his third consecutive win at Indy, something that's never been done in the 23-year history of the race.



Busch would also become the first driver in any series to win three in a row at "The Brickyard" since Michael Schumacher won four straight in Formula 1 from 2003-2006.



"We’ve been really good here the last couple years," Busch said. "There’s no other race I've won that's bigger than the Brickyard 400."



Busch isn't sure what makes him so good at Indianapolis recently but is enjoying his success.



"We’ve capitalized on what I’ve felt in the racecar. That's the biggest thing," Busch said. "Adam (crew chief Adam Stevens) and I found that here a couple years ago."



What's even more amazing in what Busch has accomplished at Indianapolis is knowing that there’s been different aero packages the last three years, but that the secret to getting around the famed oval remains the same.



"The ability to pass, get runs on guys and make that move," Busch said. "You have to pick and choose how you get to a guy, make that move and not get too tight."



While Indianapolis has been kind to Busch recently, it also marks the one-year anniversary of his most recent Cup Series victory, a fact he doesn’t need to be reminded of.



"It’s cool to come in here thinking we have the chance to go for three in a row, but it’s ultimately frustrating in the same breath that it’s been 365 days since we won one of these things," Busch said. "It hasn’t been from lack of effort. Every single week, it seems to be something that bites us and it’s not the same thing over and over again that we have to fix."



Busch does admit that while he’s been fast this year, the competition has also stepped up their game in 2017, including Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.



"The '78' and the '42' have been really, really good," Busch said. "We’ve been right there with them but a tick behind. Maybe we’ve been the third-best car every week."



Busch is winless this year, but teammate Denny Hamlin finally broke through and got to Victory Lane last Sunday at New Hampshire, ending the Joe Gibbs Racing drought of not winning this season. With only one victory through the first 19 races, compared to eight wins during the same stretch last year, many would think JGR is no longer the dominant team in the sport.



But Busch says you have to look at the entire body of work in 2017 to get a clearer picture.



"I wouldn’t say we’ve struggled. We’ve led plenty of laps this year. We’ve been in position to win. We don’t have the win numbers to show for that," Busch said. "And we’re not showing all of our cards and the "luck bank" isn’t showing us all of our luck yet.



"If that’s what the swing is gonna be - punishing you in the beginning part of the year then rewarding you at the end of the year, I’d definitely take that. We’ll just have to see how that plays out."