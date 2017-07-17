"We’ve just got to mind our own business and do what we’re doing and hopefully we can continue to evolve and get better." (Photo: Getty Images)

Kyle Busch’s frustration level continues to climb as he looks for his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win of the season.Busch is still winless after the first 18 races of the season as is the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization. Busch is third in the series point standings heading into Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but disappointed he hasn’t been able to visit Victory Lane.Compounding Busch’s mood is watching other drivers like Martin Truex Jr., an affiliate with Joe Gibbs Racing through Furniture Row Racing’s alliance, dominate races like he did last week at Kentucky Speedway.“Yes, it certainly is,” Busch said when asked if Truex Jr.’s performance in frustrating. “Each week, we go to the race track hoping that we have prepared the best possible car we can, that it is the number one car, that it is going to be half a second faster than the field, but in all reality when you get out there and you get to the race track, you know, you’re temptations kind of get slapped in the face a little bit, you know?“So we’ve just got to mind our own business and do what we’re doing and hopefully we can continue to evolve and get better.”Many wonder why FRR is outrunning JGR given their relationship. Busch has given up trying to come up with an answer.“I don’t not have a theory,” he said. “I wish I had a theory. I’ve had probably 10 theories since they’ve joined us and none of them are true, so I’m done with theories.”Busch should be optimistic about his chances at New Hampshire, where he has been victorious before. He won a Cup race at the one-mile track as recently as 2015.However even with such recent success, Busch understands the difficulty of the track.“It’s not like you can just shelf a car and put it to the side and say, ‘That’s our Loudon car. We’re going to bring that thing back,’ and it just doesn’t quite work that way,” he explained.“You know, the things change around here with tires and the way you get around here, the bumps change and the character of the race track changes, so what one guy set up four years ago might be good four years from now and that’s an eight-year span or vice versa it just might be that you were good here two years ago and you’ve kind of lost what you had that was good because the track has changed on you.”