Share:

Kevin Harvick has come close but is still looking for his first win at Pocono Raceway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver runs well at the 2.5-mile triangular track, but finding Victory Lane has eluded him. He comes into Sunday’s Overton’s 400 with an average Pocono finish of 10.2 over his last six starts, which includes three second-place performances.

One of those runner-ups came when the series last visited Pocono in early June.

“The June Pocono race was probably our best race weekend we’ve had all year from start to finish – I think the speed of the car and just the flow of everything that had happened this year,” Harvick said. “We’ve had so much change and so much going on. Luckily, we have the same group of people but, with the switch to Ford, we’ve just now been to all the racetracks for the first time. So, we are really just trying to learn the new rules package, the new aero package, the new manufacturer and everything that goes with that.



“Every time we’ve been to a racetrack, it hasn’t been exactly smooth just for the fact that we’ve had to change so much in order to get where you want to be. We usually get where we want to be by the end of the weekend, but it’s been a lot of work for everybody to get there. But, Pocono was one of those places that we came to and the weekend was smooth.”

Harvick missed a shift early in the June Pocono race and thought he had damaged the engine in the process. He was able to remain competitive and nearly ran down race winner Ryan Blaney in the closing laps before finally settling for the second-place finish.



“I think the way the circumstances kind of worked out there toward the end of the race, we had to pass quite a few cars and just ran out of time there,” he said. “Ryan (Blaney) didn’t make any mistakes at the end. It was a good race and I think I’ve finished second three times at Pocono since we came to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014.”



The weekend will include a new format to the schedule that will see Cup qualifying held on Sunday morning just hours before the race. Harvick is a proponent of trying something different to shake things up even with the many unknowns that will come with the idea.



“It does change the approach just because it is an impound race,” Harvick said. “All of the qualifying stuff that we have in our notebook is going to be different because it’ll be hard to achieve the balance that you normally are looking for on a race weekend for a qualifying setup – to run as fast as you can with every tool in the toolbox – to make the car handle. That’ll be interesting.



“It’s definitely going to be different, but I like the schedule. For me, I know, sitting around for some of these night races, you have to get ready to race. But having these qualifying sessions will give everyone something to do from a competitor’s standpoint and also from a fan standpoint, to give them cars to see on the racetrack. I think the schedule is very intriguing and I’m excited to see how it works out.”



Harvick brings much optimism and confidence into the 21st race of the season on Sunday. He believes the opportunity to continue his strong Pocono runs in recent years will continue this weekend and hopes the day ends up with win number two of the 2017 season.



“It was a track that I was never really that competitive at while I was at Richard Childers Racing,” Harvick said. “So, having those chances to win is a lot of fun because it’s a racetrack that I hadn’t had a lot of success at early in my career.



“To come back and be that competitive and to feel that we could win at any moment because we’ve run well enough at all of them, it’d be nice to check this one off the remaining list of three.”



