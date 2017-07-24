Kahne Wins Brickyard 400
By: Robbie Mays - @robbiemays | MRN.com on July 23, 2017 | 8:56 P.M. EST
Kahne became the 14th different driver to win the Brickyard 400. (Photo: Getty Images)
In one of the most bizarre races in recent history, Kasey Kahne went to Victory Lane in the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ending a 102-race winless streak in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Check back for a full report.
