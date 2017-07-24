Kahne Wins Brickyard 400

By: Robbie Mays - @robbiemays | MRN.com on July 23, 2017 | 8:56 P.M. EST

Kasey Kahne

Kahne became the 14th different driver to win the Brickyard 400. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:
Print
Email
Share

Race Results

In one of the most bizarre races in recent history, Kasey Kahne went to Victory Lane in the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ending a 102-race winless streak in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Check back for a full report.

Related Topics:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Kasey Kahne

Next MRN Broadcast

On Air Now
Jul. 24, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Upcoming Cup Broadcasts

View Calendar

Latest Headlines

More News

© 2017 MRN. All Rights Reserved

FacebookTwitterDiggDeliciousLinkedInGoogle BookmarksYahoo BookmarksLive (MSN)

ISC Track Sites