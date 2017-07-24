Johnson to Start at Rear of Field

July 23, 2017 | 9:45 A.M. EST

Jimmie Johnson

Johnson, who is a four-time winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was scheduled to start fourth. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson will have to start at the rear of the field in the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 after the team made a rear gear change.

In 15 starts at the 2.5-mile track, Johnson has finished in the top 10 seven times with his last win coming in 2012. Johnson did start 37th in his first race at The Brickyard and finished ninth.

