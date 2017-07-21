Kyle Busch is among the favorites to win Sunday's Brickyard 400, which would be an unprecedented third straight victory at Indianapolis. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

Driver Averages | Laps Led Leaders | Driver Ratings | Past Winners

MRN's Pete Pistone gets you ready for Sunday's Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a look at some of the drivers in the field for the 20th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the season.

Who’s HOT at Indianapolis

Kyle Busch: Has won the last two Indy races and looks to become the first driver to win three straight on Sunday. He’s been stellar at Indianapolis in recent years with finishes of first or second in four of the last five visits.

Kevin Harvick: Three consecutive top-10 runs for Harvick, including sixth last season. With both Richard Childress and Stewart-Haas Racing, he’s been solid at Indy and has a 9.8 average finish in the last five starts at the track.

Martin Truex Jr.: Can’t be counted out at any track on the schedule including Indianapolis, where he’s been alright in the last couple starts with a pair of top 10s.

Matt Kenseth: Four straight top-10 finishes for Kenseth in his last four visits to Indianapolis. He’s been in the top five in three of his last five starts there, running second to teammate Busch in 2016.

Joey Logano: The Team Penske driver was second two years ago and just one position short of giving Roger Penske his first Brickyard trophy to go with his many Indy 500 wins. Logano rides a string of four straight top-10 efforts into Sunday’s race.

Who's NOT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: The Roush Fenway Racing driver was 12th last year at Indianapolis, which was his best career outing at "The Brickyard." But he traditionally struggles at the track.

Jamie McMurray: Despite team co-owner Chip Ganassi’s history of success at Indianapolis, McMurray hasn’t enjoyed similar results in recent years. His last five starts have generated a bulky 18.4 average finish.

Paul Menard: He’s a former Indy winner, back in 2011, but Menard’s overall record there isn’t stellar and his season is a disappointment to date. He takes an average finish of 16.8 into Sunday’s race.

AJ Allmendinger: Not much to get excited about for Allmendinger’s performances in a stock car at Indianapolis, where he finished 38th last year. He has one top 10 in seven starts but an average finish of only 25.3.

Kurt Busch: He was eighth two years ago, but that was a high-water mark for Busch in recent Indy outings. He's only had one other top-10 run dating back to 2006. He finished 16th in 2016.

Who to Keep an Eye On at Indianapolis

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Makes his final Indy start and look for another of the "Dale Mary" like the team threw last week at New Hampshire trying to play strategy. Missed last year’s race due to his concussion but did have three top 10’s in his previous four Brickyard starts.

Kasey Kahne: He’s on the Hendrick hot seat and desperately needs a win to resurrect a season that's been another disappointment. Kahne has shown some flashes of Indy success in recent outings, including third place in 2013.

Jimmie Johnson: First, second and third in three of the last five Indianapolis appearances. Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus can never be counted out when the Brickyard rolls around.

Denny Hamlin: Fresh off his New Hampshire win, Hamlin heads to Indy with confidence and momentum. He looks to continue a stretch that's seen three straight Indy top-five runs.

Kyle Larson: He’s made three Indianapolis starts and finished in the top 10 every time. Last year, Larson wheeled his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to a fifth-place finish.

MRN.com Staff Picks

Pete Pistone: Kyle Busch

Jeff Wackerlin: Kyle Busch

Robbie Mays: Kyle Busch

Tyler Burnett: Kyle Busch

John Singler: Jamie McMurray