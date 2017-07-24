"I’ve been racing Hendrick engines since 2013 and this is the first engine problem I’ve ever had. So, I’ll take those odds all day long." (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

Chase Elliott was forced to the garage and out of the race on lap 43 in Sunday's Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to an engine issue.

The engine failure was the first one for Elliott in 61 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup starts with Hendrick Motorsports to go along with 84 combined starts in the NASCAR XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series.

"We went down a cylinder and then started blowing smoke out the pipes," Elliott said. "I don’t know what it was. We’ll dig into it and see. But, I’ve been racing Hendrick engines since 2013 and this is the first engine problem I’ve ever had. So, I’ll take those odds all day long. We still have the best engine shop in the business and stuff’s going to happen. We’re pushing it as everyone is. So, we’ll move on to next week and see what we’ve got there.”

Elliott exited in 39th-place, marking his worst finish of the season.