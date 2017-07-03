Seth Barbour will replace Wingo atop the No. 34 pit box as crew chief for Landon Cassill’s team. (Photo: Getty Images)

Effective today, Front Row Motorsports has named Donnie Wingo competition director for the two-car Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team. The veteran crew chief of more than 30 years will lead the team’s efforts to improve the performance of the cars and will serve as the primary liaison in the organization’s technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing.

Seth Barbour will replace Wingo atop the No. 34 pit box as crew chief for Landon Cassill’s team. Barbour is a 13-year Roush Fenway Racing employee, earning two XFINITY Series championships as head engineer for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Barbour was most recently crew chief for Darrell Wallace Jr.’s XFINITY team.