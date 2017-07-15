Hamlin to Backup Car in First Practice
July 14, 2017 | 12:45 P.M. EST
With heavy front-end damage, the No. 11 team immediately unloaded the backup car. (Photo: @NHMS)
Denny Hamlin was forced to a backup car in the opening practice session for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Hamlin spun coming off Turn 4 and made contact with the inside wall on the frontstretch. With heavy front-end damage, the No. 11 team immediately unloaded the backup car.
At the time of the incident, Hamlin was 12th fastest with a lap of 130.801 mph. He wound up 25th.
Hamlin, who is a two-time winner at New Hampshire, did post the best 10 consecutive average from lap 12 to 21.
The team wastes no time pulling out the back up for @dennyhamlin! pic.twitter.com/djdKi3zxHE— NH Motor Speedway (@NHMS) July 14, 2017
