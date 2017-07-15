Hamlin to Backup Car in First Practice

July 14, 2017 | 12:45 P.M. EST

Denny Hamlin

With heavy front-end damage, the No. 11 team immediately unloaded the backup car. (Photo: @NHMS)

Denny Hamlin was forced to a backup car in the opening practice session for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Hamlin spun coming off Turn 4 and made contact with the inside wall on the frontstretch. With heavy front-end damage, the No. 11 team immediately unloaded the backup car.

At the time of the incident, Hamlin was 12th fastest with a lap of 130.801 mph. He wound up 25th.

Hamlin, who is a two-time winner at New Hampshire, did post the best 10 consecutive average from lap 12 to 21.

