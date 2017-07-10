Hamlin now has three fourth-place performances in his last four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts. (Photo: Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin turned in another top-five finish in Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished fourth in Kentucky. Hamlin now has three fourth place performances in his last four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts.Hamlin had to come back from adversity to post Saturday night’s finish.“I thought we really actually had a fast car, but every time we went up front, we had a tire disadvantage,” he said. “A lot of it came from me having a speeding penalty early. Only my second of the year, but nonetheless at a race track that’s very very difficult to pass on.“We did a great job of rebounding. The whole FedEx Camry team did a great job. No mistakes and had a good top five.”The late race caution that sent the race into overtime gave Hamlin a shot to get to the front but he couldn’t mount a charge to get to race winner Martin Truex Jr. Still Hamlin was pleased with the effort.“We were seventh I think before the caution, but good stops, fast car all day,” he said. “Had a speeding penalty early and was able to rebound from that, so pretty proud of it. Overall pretty good day for our FedEx Camry team. Just got to keep chipping away and keep knocking on the door and our opportunity will come.”There are eight races left in the regular season and Hamlin is still looking for his first win of the year and a berth in the playoffs. He remains confident his team is heading in the right direction and victory is not far off.“We’re getting closer for sure,” Hamlin said. “I think that there’s some things that we’re doing that we’re obviously improving and I think that we’re gaining on the field, but I definitely don’t think we’re all the way there yet. We are solidly a contender week in and week out now. We just got to get a win.”