Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes the checkered flag in the Coke Zero 400. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pete Pistone issues his weekly checkered and black flags following the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Even the most optimistic Stenhouse Jr. fan couldn’t have predicted a pair of wins for the Roush Fenway Racing driver this year. But that’s exactly the story after he scored his second restrictor-plate race win of the year with a thrilling drive to the checkered flag Saturday night in Daytona.



Paul Menard

His two Richard Childress Racing teammates are in the playoffs and Menard is hoping to make it a trio over the remaining races of the regular season. He’s struggled a lot so far but that wasn’t the case in Daytona when he ran strong and finished third.



Michael McDowell

There’s been great improvement from the Leavine Family Racing team this year and McDowell has enjoyed some solid finishes for the small organization. But none was better than his fourth-place performance in Daytona.



Brendan Gaughan

The XFINITY Series regular is running a limited Cup schedule for the Beard Motorsports team and has turned in a pair of great efforts at Daytona. He started the season with an 11th-place finish in the Daytona 500 and topped that with a seventh-place performance in the Coke Zero 400.



JTG Daugherty Racing

Since expanding to two cars this year, it’s been a frustrating and difficult season for JTG. There was reason to celebrate Saturday night when both AJ Allmendinger and Chris Buescher knocked down a pair of top-10 finishes.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

So much for the storybook finish of winning what was most likely his last Cup race at Daytona. Earnhardt Jr. started from the pole, faced early adversity, came back but ultimately was sidelined in an accident.



Joey Logano

The encumbered Richmond win continues to loom large for Logano who is now outside the playoff picture. His hopes of getting another victory came to a crashing halt in Daytona and a disappointing 35th-place finish.



Martin Truex Jr.

In a season that has been stellar, Truex Jr. hit a speed bump in Daytona. Never a factor to challenge for another win thanks to an accident and exit from the race on lap 73.



Brad Keselowski

A double whammy for Team Penske with Keselowski joining Logano on the cars crashed out of the race list. It has not been a good year so far for the duo many pointed to as the best plate racers in the series at season’s beginning.



Joe Gibbs Racing

The four car stable remains winless as the second half of the regular season rolls on. There was a stage win for Matt Kenseth Saturday night on a positive note. But the team’s best finishing driver was rookie Daniel Suarez in 17th.

The opinions expressed here are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Motor Racing Network.