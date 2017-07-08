Blickensderfer: "We'll let him go out there and run a few laps and make sure the car feels comfortable. Once the car feels comfortable we'll let him run 30 laps." (Photo: Getty Images)

Aric Almirola will take the next step in his return to racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series by participating in a test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



Almirola, who suffered a compression fracture to his T5 Vertebra in a multi-car crash at Kansas Speedway on May 13, will test on Tuesday at the 1.5-mile track.



"We'll let him go out there and run a few laps and make sure the car feels comfortable," Drew Blickensderfer, crew chief of the No. 43 Ford, told the Motor Racing Network. "Once the car feels comfortable we'll let him run 30 laps...and make sure there's no soreness. We've worked on his seat to try and help the way he sits in a car. He needs to feel that for 30 straight laps.



"The other thing is we are going to come down pit road and jack it (the car) up and drop the jack. One of the hardest hits they take is when they drop the jack on the left side during a pit stop. We are going to have him come down pit road and get on the brakes hard and make sure he feels the tug on the seat belts as he's feeling that going forward."

This Wednesday Richard Petty Motorsports is set to unveil the No. 43 STP paint scheme for the Bojangles' Southern 500 where Almirola will also give an update on his recovery, how the test went and his plan to when he will return to racing.

"After his last check-up Aric was basically told pain is your indicator on how much to do," Blickensderfer said. "If it doesn't hurt you can do it. I think he thinks he's good to go but you never know until you hit a banking a 180 mph. It’s something we can't simulate without doing the real thing."