Alex Bowman is looking forward to the next chapter of his NASCAR career when he takes over the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in 2018.



Bowman, who was announced this past Thursday as Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s replacement for next season, spoke with the media on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was joined by Earnhardt, owner Rick Hendrick and Jim McCoy, director of sports marketing for Nationwide Insurance.



“It’s been a complete dream come true," Bowman said. "I’m just so appreciative and thankful for the opportunity for Nationwide and Axalta to support me and Dale for everything he’s done. Hendrick Motorsports is where I’ve always wanted to be."



Part of Bowman's big week was sharing the news with his family.



"I was kind of able to share everything on Thursday with my Dad," Bowman said. "He was at the shop with us. I grew up in a body shop. He owns a small body shop back home in Tucson. So I got to take him through the Axalta center, which was really cool. That’s his world. I literally couldn’t get him to leave. So that was really cool to show him all that stuff.

"When I got to call my grandmother, that was really cool. She’s probably one of my biggest supporters. She was thrilled to death."

After filling in for Earnhardt Jr. for 10 races last season, Bowman has also been testing the wheel force car for General Motors and doing work in the simulator in a deal with HMS.

"He stepped into the most pressure point," Hendrick said. "I don’t think there’d be a situation on pit road that has the pressure of sitting in Dale Earnhardt’s car, with all of the media around. And to perform like he did, sit on the pole in Phoenix and almost win the race. And the contribution he’s made to our company to help our guys – he’s helping our guys that go to the simulator, guys like Dale and Jimmie."

Earnhardt Jr. has been a longtime supporter of Bowman and fielded XFINITY cars for him at JR Motorsports for a number of races since 2014.

"I believe in his talent on the racetrack," Earnhardt Jr. said. "But his commitment off the racetrack to work to further his career to me over the last several years has been impressive. There are a lot of guys that have the talent and need that one critical break. And if they stay committed and keep pushing and are willing to make the sacrifices, eventually that opportunity might come along. Alex is the perfect example of that."

Bowman, who has only competed in one race this season - in the Camping World Truck Series, hopes to be back behind the wheel of a racecar before the year is over.

"We’ve started talking about trying to get me into an XFINITY car," Bowman said. "There’s nothing set in stone. It would be in the XFINITY series. We have to wait and see. I’d love to get back in a racecar, but it has to be the right opportunity. Aside from that, I’m just focused on being ready for Daytona in 2018, trying to get my fitness level up, trying to be the best racecar driver I can be when I show up at Daytona for Speedweeks."

Nationwide will be the primary sponsor for 19 races with Bowman in 2018, including the season-opening Daytona 500.

“We’re really excited to continue the partnership with Hendrick Motorsports," McCoy said. "With the opportunity with Dale’s retirement, it created a new chance to take the relationship to a new place with Alex. He’s a young talented driver we have history with back in the Nationwide Series days. And, obviously, what he did last fall in the car was amazing in very tough circumstances. He’s really earned everything he’s gotten and we’re excited to get to work next year to really kick off the relationship in a big way in Daytona.”