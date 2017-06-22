Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will tackle the first road race of the year in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will tackle the first road race of the year in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

The 1.99-mile twisting 12-turn road circuit in northern California has hosted NASCAR’s top series since 1989. The last eight races have seen eight different winners with Tony Stewart standing in Victory Lane a year ago.

Since Stewart retired, there won’t be a back-to-back winner on Sunday with several drivers hoping to celebrate.

Kyle Busch is a two-time Sonoma winner and would love to score his first victory of 2017 with another road course triumph.

“We’ve had times at Sonoma where we’ve been up front and haven’t been able to hold onto it, and other times when we had the right strategy and we were in the right place at the right time,” Busch explained.

“We’ve had some bad luck recently, so we’re hoping we can get a good run with our M&M’S Caramel Camry at Sonoma and maybe finally get that win we’ve been looking for.”

There’s another driver named Kyle hoping to score a Sonoma win. Last week’s Michigan winner Kyle Larson, a native of the area from nearby Elk Grove, is shooting for his third win of the season and would love to accomplish that goal in front of the many friends and family expected to attend. Larson has remained busy behind the wheel of a sprint car this week racing in Ohio with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions where he went to Victory Lane on consecutive nights.

"I didn’t do any road racing growing up, but I really look forward to it now," Larson said. "Our team has brought some really good Chevy’s to Sonoma in the past, so I’m excited to take the momentum from the Michigan win into this weekend’s race and hopefully have another strong run."

Kasey Kahne, the 2009 winner, has finished in the top 10 in his last four starts at Sonoma and will be looking to turn around a string of four straight finishes outside the top 15 this season. Kahne also spent some time in Ohio this week in a sprint car and finished second to Larson on Monday night.



“I really like going to Sonoma," Kahne said. "It’s a very unique track and cool part of the country – it’s the closest we get to my home state of Washington. I had a tough time with figuring out the track the first few times I went there. But once I got it, we were much better there and even got a win.”

There will be a couple of road course specialists in Sunday’s field with Billy Johnson taking over for Bubba Wallace in the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Ford and Boris Said, who was tabbed for The Circle Sport entry regularly driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt.

The Cup regular repeatedly in the spotlight when road races roll around on the schedule at both Sonoma and later this summer at Watkins Glen is AJ Allmendinger. The JTG Daugherty Racing pilot won his only Cup race at The Glen three years ago and is hoping to earn a spot in this year’s playoff field with career victory number two on Sunday.

“It’s been always my passion - - left and right,” Allmendinger said. “You must have a good car, but I feel like a driver can make more of a difference on a road course. I take pride in that. I really enjoy it. I’m always trying to work on my craft and make it better. Sonoma is a place that we’ve been fast at the last three years, but we haven’t got the results whether it’s bad luck or mistakes.

“In the end, I think it puts on one of the best races. It’s a home race for me. So, hopefully, we’ll get the Kroger ClickList Chevy finally in Victory Lane or at least a top-10, a top-five, something.”