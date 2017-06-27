There were many ups and downs in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo: Getty Images)

There were many ups and downs in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Kevin Harvick

His winless season finally came to an end with Harvick’s first career win at Sonoma. He did it with a combination of strategy and hard driving in front of the California native’s many home-state fans and family members.

Clint Bowyer

A former Sonoma winner, Bowyer is still searching for his first win of the season but came close Sunday with a runner-up finish. It gave Stewart-Haas Racing a one-two finish on the heels of team co-owner Tony Stewart’s Sonoma win a year ago.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Another good run for Earnhardt in what was his Sonoma swan song. He has confidence and optimism heading to Daytona International Speedway this week, which might be his best chance to win and make the playoffs.

Chase Elliott

Considering the way Elliott’s weekend started, his top-10 finish was most welcomed. The Hendrick Motorsports sophomore driver had a hard crash in practice but rebounded with a smooth drive on race day that ended up with an eighth-place finish.

Weekend Racing

All three of NASCAR’s top tiers generated good racing over the weekend including the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway, which both featured tight competition and popular winners in John Hunter Nemechek and William Byron, respectively. Sunday’s Cup Series headliner in Sonoma was the proverbial cherry on the sundae.

Martin Truex Jr.

He had the best car and led a race-high 25 laps before exiting with engine failure late in the race. Truex did gather up another stage win and more playoff points but ended up last in the finishing order.

Danica Patrick

Her season of bad luck rolled on in Sonoma in a race where she had a very good car and drove herself to the front. But she got caught up in several incidents including one with boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. that added up to a frustrating 17th-place finish.

AJ Allmendinger

Speaking of frustrating, that’s been the Sonoma story for Allmendinger. He again qualified well with a fifth-place starting spot, but an early tangle resulted in damage and the JTG Daugherty Racing driver’s day ended with mechanical problems.

Kasey Kahne

Yet another example of frustration, which has been Kahne’s calling card for what seems like years. His race ended with a hard crash that brought out the caution to end the day. Fortunately, Kahne wasn’t injured, which is much more than what can be said about his destroyed racecar.

Fan Support of Stand-Alone Races

There's been an outcry in recent weeks from some in the fan base about the desire for more Truck and Xfinity races that don’t include Cup regulars. Iowa Speedway had a doubleheader over the weekend for those two divisions without one Cup interloper in either field. Beautiful summer weather and short-track racing combined to create a pair of great races. But the stands were less than full. The fan voice becomes more watered down when it doesn’t support the complaints. The future of stand-alone races squarely rests on the shoulders of the fans, which dropped the ball in Iowa.

