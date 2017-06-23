Denny Hamlin (led 33 laps in this event last year) and Joey Logano finished second and third, respectively, at Sonoma last year. Hamlin also won at Watkins Glen in 2016 with Logano finishing second. (Photo: Getty Images)

Detailed driver notes and statistics to help set your fantasy racing lineup for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Who's HOT at Sonoma

• Kyle Busch is the only active driver with multiple wins.

• Kurt Busch, the 2011 winner, leads all drivers with a 6.2 average finish in the last five races.

• Kasey Kahne is the only driver that has finished in the top 10 in each of the last four races.

• Kevin Harvick has posted a 5.0 average finish in his last two starts.

• Joey Logano is the only driver that has finished in the top five in each of the last two races.

• Jimmie Johnson has finished ninth or better in seven of his last eight starts, including a win in 2010.

• Clint Bowyer has finished in the top 10 in five of his last six starts, including a win in 2012.

Keep an Eye On at Sonoma

• Denny Hamlin led 33 laps in this event last year - same tire combination will be used again this weekend - and finished second.

• Martin Truex Jr. has finished in the top five in two of his last four Sonoma starts, including a win in 2013.

• Dale Earnhardt Jr. has posted a 7.0 average finish in his last three Sonoma starts, which leads all drivers in that span.

• Jamie McMurray is a three-time Sonoma pole winner and has posted an average finish of 10.7 in the last three races.

• AJ Allmendinger has started on the front row and combined to lead 56 laps in the last three Sonoma races. His best finish in that span came last year, in 14th.

• Along with Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez will compete in the K&N Pro Series West race for extra track time.

• Last week's winner Kyle Larson has a top 10 Driver Rating (90.0) in his three Sonoma starts.

• Brad Keselowski (9.0) and Ryan Newman (12.0) each had a top 10 ranked average finish in both road course races last season. Newman has finished in the top 10 in the last two Sonoma races.

*Best Average Finish at Sonoma

* - The best average finish is based off a driver entered in the race who has competed in every race during that time span.



*Lap Leaders at Sonoma

* - Must be entered in this weekend's race.



Sonoma Loop Data Stat Leaders (2005-2016, 12 Races)*

*Fastest Early in a Run *Fastest Late in a Run *Avg. Running Position 1. Chase Elliott 1. Chase Elliott 1. Kurt Busch - 9.7 2. Ryan Blaney 2. Ryan Blaney 2. Jimmie Johnson - 11.5 3. Chris Buescher 3. Chris Buescher 3. Kyle Larson - 11.6 4. Landon Cassill 4. Kyle Larson 4. Ryan Newman - 13.9 5. Kyle Larson 5. Austin Dillon 5. Kevin Harvick - 14.2 *Laps in Top 15 *Quality Passes *Driver Rating 1. Kurt Busch - 1,054 1. Jimmie Johnson - 340 1. Kurt Busch - 107.8 2. Jimmie Johnson - 1,013 2. Kasey Kahne - 311 2. Jimmie Johnson - 99.9 3. Kevin Harvick - 829 3. Kurt Busch - 298 3. Clint Bowyer - 90.2 4. Ryan Newman - 815 4. Kevin Harvick - 271 4. Kyle Busch - 90.1 5. Kasey Kahne - 786 5. Clint Bowyer - 264 5. Kyle Larson - 90.0

*Fastest Early In a Run: Ranks each driver during first 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop. *Fastest Late In a Run: Ranks each driver during last 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop.

*Quality Passes: Passing a car running in the Top 15 while under a green flag.

*Driver Rating Formula combining the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish. Maximum: 150 points per race.



For a look at all the Loop Data for Sonoma Click Here to view the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Pre-Race Loop Data Book. Click Here to view MRN's Season Loop Data page.

*Fastest Early in a Run *Fastest Late in a Run Avg. Running Position 1. Martin Truex Jr. 1. Brad Keselowski 1. Martin Truex Jr. - 7.1 2. Kyle Busch 2. Chase Elliott 2. Kyle Larson - 7.5 3. Kyle Larson 3. Martin Truex Jr. 3. Kyle Busch - 8.9 4. Chase Elliott 4. Kyle Busch 4. Kevin Harvick - 10.9 5. Kevin Harvick 5. Kyle Larson 5. Chase Elliott - 11.3 Laps in Top 15 *Quality Passes *Driver Rating 1. Martin Truex Jr. - 4,272 1. Jamie McMurray - 1,088 1. Martin Truex Jr. - 113.9 2. Kyle Larson - 4,114 2. Joey Logano - 1,062 2. Kyle Larson - 111.4 3. Kyle Busch - 3,717 3. Chase Elliott - 1,007 3. Kyle Busch - 103.6 4. Chase Elliott - 3,676 4. Ryan Blaney - 989 4. Kevin Harvick - 99.2 5. Jamie McMurray - 3,561 5. Kyle Larson - 988 5. Brad Keselowski - 97.5

*Fastest Early In a Run: Ranks each driver during the first 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop.

*Fastest Early In a Run: *Fastest Late In a Run: Ranks each driver during last 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop.

*Quality Passes: Passing a car running in the Top 15 while under a green flag.

*Driver Rating: Formula combining the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish. Maximum: 150 points per race.

MRN.com Staff Picks



Jeff Wackerlin: Clint Bowyer

Pete Pistone: Kyle Busch

Robbie Mays: Joey Logano

Tyler Burnett: Kevin Harvick

John Singler: Joey Logano

Driver Notes - Ordered by Average Finish (Top 15) in the Last Five Races at Sonoma

Kurt Busch has finished 12th or better in his three Sonoma starts with Stewart-Haas Racing. He won this event in 2011 (Team Penske) and ranks first among all drivers in laps led with 197. Busch has a 7.2 average finish in six road course starts (Sonoma and Watkins Glen) with SHR and has finished in the top 10 in four of them. This weekend, Busch will pilot a new car (chassis No. 1018) in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Jimmie Johnson finished 13th last year to snap a streak of consecutive top 10s at Sonoma at seven. He won this event in 2010 and has led a race-high number of laps in that race (55) and in 2015 (45). Johnson has finished in the top 10 seven times in the last 10 road course races (Sonoma and Watkins Glen).

Kasey Kahne is the only driver that has finished in the top 10 in all of the last four races at Sonoma. Kahne, who has a 7.2 average finish in that span, won in 2009 at Sonoma when he drove for Richard Petty Motorsports. Kahne's only top 10s at road courses with Hendrick Motorsports are his four top 10s at Sonoma.

Joey Logano is tied for the best average finish (4.0) in the last two races at Sonoma, finishing in the top five in both. Logano has finished sixth or better in the last five road course races, including a win at Watkins Glen in 2015. His 3.4 average finish in the last five road course events ranks first among all drivers.

Kevin Harvick has finished sixth or better in his last two Sonoma starts with Stewart-Haas Racing. Harvick, who will also compete in this weekend's K&N Pro Series West race, has finished seventh or better in four of the last five road course events.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads all drivers with a 7.0 average finish in the last three races at Sonoma. Earnhardt, who has yet to lead a lap in the last 12 Sonoma races, has finished 11th or better in his last five road course starts.

Clint Bowyer finished 40th last year with HScott Motorsports because of an electrical issue to snap a streak of five consecutive top 10s at Sonoma. Bowyer won this event in 2012 with Michael Waltrip Racing after leading 71 laps. In the last 10 road course races, Bowyer has finished in the top 10 in seven times.

Ryan Newman has posted a 9.3 average finish in his last three Sonoma starts with Richard Childress Racing. He's finished in the top 10 in the last two events, which are his only top 10s in the last 10 road course events (Sonoma and Watkins Glen).

Paul Menard has finished 16th or better in his last four Sonoma starts, including a fifth-place run in 2014. That finish is Menard's only top 10 in the last 10 road course events (Sonoma and Watkins Glen) where he has a 16.4 average finish in that span.

Jamie McMurray is a three-time Sonoma pole winner and his last of two top 10s came in 2014 in fourth. McMurray is coming off his second top 10 in the last 10 road course events, finishing eighth at Watkins Glen.

Martin Truex Jr. finished fifth last year for his second top five dating back to his win in 2013 with Michael Waltrip Racing. Last year, Truex finished in the top 10 in both road course events with Furniture Row Racing - one of only four drivers to do so.

Kyle Busch is the only active multiple race winner at Sonoma. He's finished in the top 10 in his last two starts, including his second win in 2015. Busch is one of two drivers that have finished in the top 10 in the last four course races (Sonoma and Watkins Glen).

Brad Keselowski scored his only top 10 at Sonoma in 2011. Keselowski has finished in the top 20 in the last four road course events with two top 10s at Watkins Glen.

Kyle Larson finished 12th last season for his best finish in three Sonoma starts. Larson, who has started in the top five in all of his starts, has a 16.7 average finish in six overall road course starts (Sonoma and Watkins Glen).

Austin Dillon has posted an 18.7 average finish in three starts at Sonoma with his best finish being a pair of 17th-place runs. He's yet to post a top 10 in his six road course starts (Sonoma and Watkins Glen).