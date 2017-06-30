Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hopes to add another win to his total in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hopes to add another win to his total in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver scored his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory earlier this year at Talladega Superspeedway. As the series returns to restrictor-plate racing this weekend, Stenhouse expects to be right in the middle of the battle for the checkered flag.

"Doug (Yates) has built a lot of horsepower," Stenhouse said of his team's engine program. "The Fords got together in practice and we had good speed. The way these speedway races and stages play out, you can work with your manufacturer, get a good game plan together and get another Ford in Victory Lane."

Stenhouse was fifth in last year’s Coke Zero 400. Unfortunately, he started the year with a 31st-place finish in the Daytona 500, so he's looking to avenge the rough start.

Stenhouse believes he learned things in the "500" as well as the Talladega win that can be applied to Saturday night’s race. That includes strategy to accumulate stage points earlier in the race.

"If we prioritize this weekend, it would probably be to get the race win and get five more points instead of a stage win and only getting one point," Stenhouse said. "But we’ve been talking about getting stage wins, too, without really having a good car. With us, it’s just about trying to get our car better to where we're capable of going out and winning stages."

Stenhouse also points to similarities in the approach between running the Daytona 500 and the Coke Zero 400, even with the return trip to Daytona taking place under the lights.

"There are tendencies that Daytona has when the sun goes down and you adjust for it, setup-wise," he said. "The temperature is hotter in July than it is in February. Sometimes, it races very similar to the '500,' just with the temperature difference. We really don’t do much different."

Motor Racing Network - "The Voice of NASCAR" will have live coverage of Saturday's Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola from Daytona International Speedway, beginning at 6:30 p.m. (ET) - with live streaming at MRN.com and on the MRN App.