"It is a bummer for our day. We felt like we had probably a decent Sonoma car for us." (Photo: Getty Images)

Share:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished last in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway after being involved in an incident that saw his No. 17 Ford collide with Danica Patrick's No. 10 Ford on lap 31.

The off-track couple got together in one of the several skirmishes that punctuated Sunday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road race of the season.

It was the second incident for Patrick, who found herself in peril on lap 13 when she got involved with Kyle Larson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. racing for real estate through Turn 11.

She escaped with minor damage in that melee but on lap 31 things got worse when the same trio made contact in Turn 4 and Patrick got turned right into the path of Stenhouse Jr., who had nowhere to go and suffered heavy damage to his Roush Fenway Racing Ford.

“All three of them hit together and then Danica spun and I tried to get down below it but hit it,” Stenhouse Jr. explained. “It is just unfortunate. We were having a little issue with our engine temps that we were looking at but all in all we were just trying to bide our time and save the tires. We saved a set that first stage. We were going to try to do that same thing there the second stage so we would have more tires left at the end of the race.”

Things have not gone well of late for Stenhouse Jr., who won his first career Cup race at Talladega earlier this season. Sunday’s frustration was the latest example.

“It is a bummer for our day. We felt like we had probably a decent Sonoma car for us,” he said. “Really just wanted to get out there and make laps. I thought we were decent on the long run, just trying to get there.”