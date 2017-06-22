There are several drivers racing for their playoff lives in the coming weeks as the regular season rolls on, including Kevin Harvick. (Photo: Getty Images)

There are several drivers racing for their playoff lives in the coming weeks as the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rolls on.

Fifteen races are in the books. Only 11 remain for drivers to secure a spot among the 16 that will run for the title when the playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Ten drivers have won races thus far but only nine count as playoff entries thanks to the encumbered finish for Joey Logano at Richmond. While it’s still possible for seven or more new names to win over the final 11 races of the regular season, the more likely scenario is that at least two or three will make the playoffs through the points system.

Some high-profile names are on the non-winners list right now as we size up who has the best chance to secure a playoff berth and compete for this year’s championship:

Kyle Busch – Contender

The 2015 champion hasn’t found Victory Lane yet and there's a definite sense of frustration ramping up with the mercurial Busch. The odds of the goose egg remaining in the win column are short as Busch has led the most laps in a number of races this season and been in contention to win numerous times. Should he somehow go 0-for-the regular season, Busch is high enough in the standings that he will still point his way into the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick – Contender

A similar story to Busch’s, Harvick has had fast cars and led races. Still, he’s looking for win No. 1. Also like Busch, there’s enough of the points story in Harvick’s favor that he should have the playoff berth through the standings.

Chase Elliott – Contender

Don’t give up on Elliott yet, even as the spotlight gets a bit brighter on the sophomore driver’s quest for career Cup win Numero Uno. In a year that's seen Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney get their first career victories, it’s natural that Elliott’s name would generate as much attention in the "When will he win?" discussion. His frustrating month of May is behind him and there are signs - like Sunday’s second-place Michigan run - that Elliott will contend.

Matt Kenseth – Pretender

The veteran Kenseth can rattle off a win anytime. But there’s something that’s been missing this year, and part of the challenge might just be the new points structure and stage racing. Kenseth’s calling card has always been to save his equipment early in the race, hang around near the front and make a charge at the end for the checkered flag. But in this brave new world, it’s imperative to be at the head of the pack the entire race to accumulate stage wins and points. By his own admission, it’s something Kenseth has had to get his arms around in terms of approach and strategy. The Joe Gibbs racing camp is starting to show signs of life beyond Kyle Busch, so Kenseth certainly will be an impact player the rest of the way. But getting a win and/or racking up enough points as an avenue to the playoffs is going to be a test.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Pretender

The glass-half-full Earnhardt fans will look at last week’s top-10 Michigan performance as a sign of life and point to the July 1 return to Daytona as reasons Junior will make the playoffs. But the reality is that Earnhardt has been wildly inconsistent throughout the regular season and more often than not, chasing speed and handling rather than winning. This may be the most intriguing story to watch develop over the next 11 weeks as Earnhardt fights for his playoff life in his final NASCAR season.

