Loose Lug Nuts Found On No. 18
June 25, 2017 | 7:58 P.M. EST
Kyle Busch's No. 18 Toyota was found to have two unsecured lug nuts following the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo: Getty Images)
Share:
Kyle Busch's No. 18 Toyota was found to have two unsecured lug nuts following the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Per the NASCAR Rule Book the team faces a possible one-race suspension for the crew chief and a $20,000 fine.
Busch finished fifth in the race with interim crew chief Ben Beshore. Beshore took the place of Adam Stevens, who is in the third of a four-race suspension when the wheel came off Busch's car at Dover on June 4.
NASCAR usually issues penalties on Wednesday's.
Next MRN Broadcast
Race Center
Coke Zero 400
@ Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, July 01, 2017
Radio Start:
MRN, 6:30 p.m. (ET)
TV Start:
NBC
Upcoming Cup Broadcasts
-
Monday - Jun. 26, 201712:00 PM ET
-
Tuesday - Jun. 27, 20177:00 PM ET