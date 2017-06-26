Kyle Busch's No. 18 Toyota was found to have two unsecured lug nuts following the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kyle Busch's No. 18 Toyota was found to have two unsecured lug nuts following the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.



Per the NASCAR Rule Book the team faces a possible one-race suspension for the crew chief and a $20,000 fine.

Busch finished fifth in the race with interim crew chief Ben Beshore. Beshore took the place of Adam Stevens, who is in the third of a four-race suspension when the wheel came off Busch's car at Dover on June 4.

NASCAR usually issues penalties on Wednesday's.