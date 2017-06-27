Pardue will be atop of the pit box starting Saturday, calling shots for Earnhardt, in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eddie Pardue has been announced as the Crew Chief of the No. 33 Circle Sport/The Motorsports Group Chevrolet for the remainder of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Pardue, the former Competition Director for Red Horse Racing, and recently announced Head of Engineering for CSTMG, has created a resume of success over the years. Jeffrey Earnhardt's former Crew Chief, Pat Tryson has been released from the organization, effective immediately. Pardue will be atop of the pit box starting Saturday, calling shots for Earnhardt, in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

"I am excited to be part of the Circle Sport/The Motorsports Group organization," commented Pardue. "I am looking forward to working with this group to help improve and grow the team and the on-track activity, starting with this weekend at Daytona International Speedway."

Team owner, Curtis Key said, "Eddie brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the team through his years of success in NASCAR. This is a great step in the right direction to improving our teams competition."