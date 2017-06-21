Darlington Raceway will honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the 30th anniversary of his 1987 Southern 500 win as part of this year's Throwback Weekend. Earnhardt is shown here celebrating that 1987 win, his 10th victory of the season. (Photo: Getty Images)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway will honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the 30th anniversary of his 1987 Bojangles’ Southern 500 victory as part of this year's Throwback Weekend.

On Saturday night, Sept. 2, the track will host "An Evening Honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr.," which will feature a panel of personalities talking about the seven-time NASCAR champion including children Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Kerry Earnhardt; and long-time team owner Richard Childress.

"I’m looking forward to being a part of this event to tell stories about dad," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. "His driving style and Darlington had a lot of similarities - in how tough and gritty they were. It was always one of his favorite tracks and that showed with how much success he had there."

The event will take place in the tent used for pre-race drivers meetings, located in the Cale Yarborough/Monster Energy Series garage, from 7:30 – 9 p.m. following the conclusion of the Southern 500 Parade.

Fans can purchase tickets to the event for $87 which includes two beverage coupons, light hors d’oeuvres and one 1:24-scale Dale Earnhardt Jr. Throwback No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet diecast. Tickets are available at www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or by calling (843) 395-8802 while supplies last. A grandstand ticket or infield admission to the Sept. 3 Bojangles’ Southern 500 is required for purchase to the Earnhardt tribute.

"We're grateful to the Earnhardt family and Richard Childress for supporting this event, and sharing Dale Earnhardt Sr. stories for our fans and industry stakeholders that will be in attendance," said Darlington Track President Kerry Tharp. "Dale Earnhardt Sr. had a fondness for Darlington Raceway so it’s only fitting that one of the most intimidating tracks on the circuit would host an event recognizing 'The Intimidator.' "