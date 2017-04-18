Team Penske will have its final appeal for penalties assessed to Brad Keselowski and Paul Wolfe heard on April 25. (Photo: Getty Images)

Team Penske will have its final appeal for penalties assessed to Brad Keselowski heard on April 25.

Keselowski’s car failed post-race inspection with a rear steer of more than 0.56 degrees of skew after the March 19 Phoenix race. The team lost its first appeal last week and as is NASCAR policy, will have a final appeal heard.

Keselowski was docked 35 points and crew chief Paul Wolfe was handed a three-race suspension. He sat out one race and will be allowed to work this Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway before the final appeal is heard.

Hamilton Eyes Daytona 500

Formula One star Fernando Alonso made headlines last week when he announced intentions to skip the Grand Prix of Monaco in favor of running this year’s Indianapolis 500. He may not be the last F1 driver to branch out.

Three-time champion Lewis Hamilton would welcome a chance to run in NASCAR’s biggest race and tackle the Daytona 500.

"I wouldn't miss any of the races in Formula One," Hamilton said when asked about the possibility. "I'd also like to do MotoGP. Is there another race? Probably a NASCAR race like the Daytona 500, maybe."

Patrick’s Frustration Mounting

Danica Patrick came close to winning the Indy 500 before she made the leap to NASCAR. However, the transition has been anything but successful for Patrick as she continues to struggle.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver sits 29th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings heading to Bristol this weekend. While she’s not giving up on her career in stock cars, Patrick made it clear that the continued disappointment is weighing on her. But she’s not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

"As long as it's fun - and it hasn't been super-fun, lately," she told The Associated Press when asked how long she’ll continue to race. "Every time I start the year, I hope it's going to be the year that things click. I understand my career hasn't progressed. Maybe it's regressed Why is that? Am I a worse driver than I was a couple years ago? Probably not. I don't think anybody gets worse, so it's a matter of all the factors around you."

Sadler Corrals New Sponsor

Golden Corral will join the JR Motorsports No. 1 team and driver Elliott Sadler as a primary sponsor for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Richmond International Raceway on Saturday, April 29. Sadler currently leads teammate William Byron by six points atop the series standings heading into Saturday’s Bristol race.