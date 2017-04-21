Kyle Busch, who is second in laps led this season, has led 529 laps in his last five Bristol starts and Kevin Harvick, who leads the series in laps led in 2017, posted a 4.0 average finish in both races last year, including a win in August. (Photo: Getty Images)

Driver Averages | Lap Leaders | Driver Ratings | Loop Data | Past Winners | Past Pole Winners | Tire Notes

Detailed driver notes and statistics to help set your fantasy racing lineup for Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Who's HOT at Bristol

• Jimmie Johnson leads all drivers with 8.0 average finish in the last five races, which used this weekend's tire combination.

• Joey Logano has finished in the top 10 in four of his last five starts, including wins in the night race in 2014 and 2015.

• Kevin Harvick has posted a 3.3 average finish in his last three starts, including a win last summer.

• Five-time winner Kyle Busch has combined to lead 529 laps in his last five starts.

• Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has finished sixth or better in three of the last five races.

Who to Keep an Eye On at Bristol

• Matt Kenseth has won two of the last seven Bristol races and led 142 laps in this event last year. However, He's finished 36th or worse in his last three starts.

• Series points leader Kyle Larson, who will also compete in the XFINITY Series race, led 90 laps and finished seventh in this event in 2015.

• Chase Elliott has posted a 9.5 average finish in his two starts at Bristol.

• Jamie McMurray (10.8), Ryan Newman (13.0), Clint Bowyer (14.6) and Austin Dillon (16.2) each rank in the top eight in average finish among all drivers that have competed in the five Bristol races with the current tire combination.

• Five-time Bristol winner Kurt Busch led 41 laps and finished third in this event last year.

• Denny Hamlin leads the series in average start (3.8) in the last eight races, which includes three poles. He led 19 laps and finished third last summer in the rain-delayed race.

• Brad Keselowski, who won the first short track race of the season, is a two-time winner at Bristol.

• Martin Truex Jr. has a top 10 driver rating in the last four races at Bristol.

• Trevor Bayne has posted a 10.7 average finish in his last three Bristol starts.

• Austin Dillon and Chris Buescher, who both finished in the top five last summer at Bristol, each had a good finish in the first short track race of the season earlier this month at Martinsville.

*Best Average Finish at Bristol

* - The best average finish is based off a driver entered in the race who has competed in every race during that time span.



*Lap Leaders at Bristol

Last # of Races Driver Laps Led Two Races Kyle Busch 256 Four Races Kyle Busch 448 Six Races Kyle Busch 529 Eight Races Matt Kenseth 650 Ten Races Matt Kenseth 720

* - Must be entered in this weekend's race.



Bristol Loop Data Stat Leaders (2005-2016, 24 Races)*

*Fastest Early in a Run *Fastest Late in a Run *Avg. Running Position 1. Matt Kenseth 1. Kyle Larson 1. Matt Kenseth - 11.4 2. Kevin Harvick 2. Matt Kenseth 2. Kevin Harvick - 12.2 3. Kyle Busch 3. Kevin Harvick 3. Chase Elliott - 12.9 4. Kyle Larson 4. Kyle Busch 4. Kurt Busch - 13.3 5. Denny Hamlin 5. Dale Earnhardt Jr. 5. Jimmie Johnson - 13.5 *Laps in Top 15 *Quality Passes *Driver Rating 1. Matt Kenseth - 9,347 1. Kurt Busch - 796 1. Matt Kenseth - 100.9 2. Kevin Harvick - 8,135 2. Kasey Kahne - 770 2. Kyle Busch - 100.5 3. Kurt Busch - 8,032 3. Matt Kenseth - 763 3. Kevin Harvick - 95.7 4. Jimmie Johnson - 8,012 4. Martin Truex Jr. - 699 4. Chase Elliott - 94.9 5. Ryan Newman - 7,764 5. Kevin Harvick - 689 5. Kurt Busch - 93.1

*Fastest Early In a Run: Ranks each driver during first 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop. *Fastest Late In a Run: Ranks each driver during last 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop.

*Quality Passes: Passing a car running in the Top 15 while under a green flag.

*Driver Rating: Formula combining the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish. Maximum: 150 points per race.



For a look at all the Loop Data for Bristol Click Here to view the Food City 500 Pre-Race Loop Data Book. Click Here to view MRN's Season Loop Data page.

*Fastest Early in a Run *Fastest Late in a Run Avg. Running Position 1. Martin Truex Jr. 1. Chase Elliott 1. Chase Elliott - 5.9 2. Joey Logano 2. Brad Keselowski 2. Kyle Larson - 6.2 3. Kyle Larson 3. Jimmie Johnson 3. Brad Keselowski - 7.3 4. Chase Elliott 4. Martin Truex Jr. 4. Martin Truex Jr. - 8.8 5. Brad Keselowski 5. Kyle Larson 5. Joey Logano - 9.8 Laps in Top 15 *Quality Passes *Driver Rating 1. Chase Elliott - 2,012 1. Kyle Larson - 478 1. Brad Keselowski - 113.8 2. Kyle Larson - 1,959 2. Ryan Blaney - 436 2. Kyle Larson - 112.6 3. Brad Keselowski - 1,899 3. Joey Logano - 435 3. Chase Elliott - 109.8 4. Martin Truex Jr. - 1,871 4. Chase Elliott - 408 4. Martin Truex Jr. - 108.1 5. Joey Logano - 1,651 5. Jamie McMurray - 404 5. Joey Logano - 101.7

*Fastest Early In a Run: Ranks each driver during the first 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop.

*Fastest Early In a Run: *Fastest Late In a Run: Ranks each driver during last 25 percent of laps run since a pit stop.

*Quality Passes: Passing a car running in the Top 15 while under a green flag.

*Driver Rating: Formula combining the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish. Maximum: 150 points per race.

MRN.com Staff Picks



Jeff Wackerlin: Kyle Busch

Pete Pistone: Kevin Harvick

Robbie Mays: Kyle Busch

Tyler Burnett: Kyle Larson

Driver Notes - Ordered by Average Finish (Top 15) in the Last Five Races at Bristol

Jimmie Johnson has finished in the seventh or better in four of the last five races, but has not led a lap in that span. He won this event in 2010.

Chase Elliott finished fourth in this event last season, which marked his first track start in the Cup Series. He led 14 laps and finished sixth in the August race.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has posted a 10.6 average finish in eight Bristol starts, which is his best track based on that stat. He's placed sixth or better in four of the last six races, including two runner-up finishes. Stenhouse has yet to lead a lap at Bristol and has one top 20 start - eighth.

Jamie McMurray has finished in the top 15 in his last five starts at Bristol. He led 148 laps and scored his first of two eighth-place finishes in that span in the 2014 August race.

Kevin Harvick is coming off his second Bristol win in 32 starts. Since joining Stewart-Haas Racing, Harvick has led 428 laps at the half-mile track, including 128 last summer. The most laps led with the team came in this event in 2015 when he was up front for 184 circuits.

Joey Logano has finished in the top 10 in four of his last five Bristol starts, including two wins. Both of his victories came in the August race in 2014 and 2015. Last year, Logano combined to lead 42 laps and finished 10th in both races.

Ryan Newman has finished in the top 10 on three of his last four starts at Bristol. Newman has a 16.4 average finish in 30 overall starts and a 13.5 in his six starts with Richard Childress Racing.

Clint Bowyer has finished in the top 15 eight times in his last 10 starts at Bristol, including five top 10s. Bowyer scored his first top 10 (seventh) on a short track since joining Stewart-Haas Racing earlier this month at Martinsville.

Trevor Bayne has posted a 10.7 average finish in his last three Bristol starts, including a fifth-place finish in this event last year.

Kurt Busch has posted an 18.3 average finish in his six Bristol starts with Stewart-Haas Racing. Busch, who finished third in this event last year, has combined to lead 167 laps in the spring race with SHR. His last of five wins at the track came in this event in 2006 with Team Penske.

Austin Dillon has finished 13th or better in four of his six starts at Bristol. He finished fourth last summer and scored a 10th-place finish in this event in 2015. Dillon's lone top 10 of the season came at a short track, finishing fifth at Martinsville earlier this month.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished second in this event last year for his second consecutive top 10 at Bristol. Overall, Earnhardt has 16 top 10s in 33 starts, including a win in the 2004 night race.

Chris Buescher finished fifth last summer to lower his average finish to 17.0 in his three Bristol starts. Buescher's best finish of the season with JTG Daugherty Racing came at a short track, finishing 11th at Martinsville Speedway earlier this month.

Paul Menard's last of six top 10s in his 12 Bristol starts with Richard Childress Racing came in 2014 night race - ninth.

Denny Hamlin has finished third in the last two night races at Bristol with his last top 10 in the spring race coming in 2014 - sixth. Hamlin, who won the 2012 night race, has combined to lead 597 laps in his 22 starts. He does lead the series in average start (3.8) in the last eight races, which includes three poles.